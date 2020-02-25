|
Howard R. (Howie) Miller On February 22 Howie quietly passed away at the age of 91. After retiring from the Weyerhaeuser Company, Howie was able to devote more time to his true passion Golf. Among his personal highlights are the two holes-in-one that he made after the age of 60. For many years he was a member of the Lake Spanaway Golf Course Men's Club. He also served as a board member and an officer of the Club. He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 50 years; his children Larry, Randy, and Lauri; and four grandchildren.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 25, 2020