Howard Stidham Howard Chadwick Stidham, age 78, of Puyallup, Washington died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at home after a three-month struggle with cancer. He was born in June of 1941, in Seattle to Mildred Davis Stidham and Captain Cornelius W. Stidham. He earned his high school diploma at St. Michael's University School in Victoria, B.C. He attended the University of Puget Sound and the University of Washington where he achieved B.S. degrees in Chemistry and Biology. He later went on to earn his MBA at the University of Washington. In his long career in engineering and safety, he worked at large companies such as Battelle, Weyerhaeuser, and Boeing. His beloved sister is Margaret Nolte of Hayward, CA and his nieces are Dierdre and Kathleen. He married Rose Patchett in 1965, and they divorced in 1984. Their three daughters are Robyn McClain (Darin) of Spokane, WA, Stephanie Stidham Rogers (Christopher) of Tampa, FL, and Gwen Stidham-North (Brian) of Kirkland, WA. He is also survived by many grandchildren. They are Lindsy Lenoue (Phil), Justin McClain, Lane Rogers, Sophia Rogers, Blakely North, Hailey North, Brooke North, and Elliott North. He is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Lainey and Capri Lenoue. In 1991, he married Mary O'Halloran. They were married until her death in 2015. Mary brought three children into the family, Scott O'Halloran (Amanda), Mark O'Halloran (Heidi), and April O'Halloran (Eric). A special thanks is given to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Alvord Brain Tumor Center, and the staff of the University of Washington Medical Center for their excellent care of Howard during his struggle with cancer. The Memorial Service will be on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 4:00pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tacoma, WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 9, 2019