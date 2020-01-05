|
Howard Thomas Collins June 16, 1956 Dec. 14, 2019 Howard "Thomas" Collins passed away in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his father John, wife Bonnie and sister Terrie. Tom was born on June 16, 1956 in Springfield, Oregon to parents Barbara and John Collins. Tom and his family moved to Tacoma, Washington in 1965 and he graduated from Lincoln High School. After high school Tom began a career in auto body specializing in painting. He then began a 31-year career at Boeing in 1988 as a tube bender and then spent many years as a Crane Maintenance mechanic. Tom's interests were classic cars, classic music, fishing, hunting, long distance running and cooking. He summited Mount Rainer to celebrate his 50th birthday studied to be a chef, participated in many marathons and tirelessly donated his time and money to many cancer causes. Tom deeply loved his wife, children, family and friends. He was a great husband, dad, son, brother, grandpa, uncle and coworker. He was a hard worker, family man and good friend to those who had the opportunity to cross paths in life and is deeply missed by all. Survived by his mother Barbara, children; Frank (Theresa), Steve (DeAnna), Nicholas, sisters; Virginia (Chris), Pam (John), brothers; Chris (Barbara), Mike, Pat; grandson Derek and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 PM with at Fir Lane Memorial Park, Funeral Home 924 176th Street East, Spanaway, WA 98387. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020