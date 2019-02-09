Ida Regina Schorno Ida Regina Schorno passed away on January 7, 2019, 11 days short of her 99th birthday. She was born on January 18, 1920 in Sattel, Switzerland as the only child of Josef and Regina Steiner. She immigrated to the US in 1948 and married, Paul Schorno. She was a longtime resident of Milton, and owner of the Pick Quick Drive In, Fife, for 22 years. She was an active member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Tacoma Swiss Ladies Society and Enzian Swiss Ladies Choir. She was a very self-reliant woman who loved her family and valued hard work and education. She also loved gardening, enjoyed nature and bird watching, and walking the mountain trails. Ida is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Schorno, Gig Harbor, Hedy Jacklin (Robert) Lakewood, Rita Swanson (Bob) Seattle; six grandchildren, Heidi, Nichola, Kara, Emily, Elise, Paul and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Paul Schorno, Sr. and son, Paul Fritz Schorno, Jr. A special thanks to Family First Adult Family Homes of Gig Harbor and Multicare Hospice for their care and support. Rosary will be Friday, February 15th at 10:30am and Mass held at 11:00am at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Fife, WA. In lieu of flowers, donate to Kids Swiss Camp, 6314 Sheffield Ln E., Fife, WA 98424 or St. Martin of Tours Altar Society, 2303 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424.

