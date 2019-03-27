News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Services
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Committal
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
Tahoma National Cemetery
18600 SE 240th St.
Kent, WA
View Map
Ilse Wallace Ilse Wallace, age 85, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Tacoma, WA. She was born August 1, 1933 in Augsburg, Germany. Ilse and Albert met and married in Munich, Germany eventually moving to Washington in 1959. She was a devoted military spouse and loving mother to their children. Ilse is survived by her husband Albert of 64 years; son Richard Wallace and daughter Denise Wallace; granddaughter Sonja (Teeke) White and great-grandchildren Madison Paige and Rueben Mosley; sister Maria Griffin; her family of Augsburg, Eva Dorner Grabler, Ingeborg Hofmann and Martin Gommweg; special friends William & Ann Riley, Lilly Russell and Clayton Nipper. She will be deeply missed. A committal ceremony for Ilse will be held 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, 98042.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 27, 2019
