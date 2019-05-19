Home

Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
Inez R. Tourny Squire

Inez R. Tourny Squire Obituary
Inez R. Tourny Squire 6/6/1935 5/13/2019 Tourny Squire passed away suddenly May 13, 2019, at the age of 83 in Tacoma, Washington. Tourny was born June 6, 1935 in Tacoma, to Anton and Olive Isaksen. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Alan G. Squire. Tourny is survived by her sons: Leroy Ellestad Jr., David (Tina) Ellestad, Brian (Melodee) Ellestad, Roger (Jill) Ellestad, 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be Sunday, May 19th from 1pm-5pm at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home in Tacoma. A Funeral Service will take place Monday, May 20th, 10am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tacoma. Please see full obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 19, 2019
