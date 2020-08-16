Ingrid Dammeier Ingrid Dammeier, 90, passed away August 1, 2020. She is survived by her son Kurt (Donna) Nelson and her daughter Karin Thiersch; grandchildren Kaitlin Nelson Rudwick, Erik Nelson and Mari Thiersch; 3 great grandchildren; son-in-law Howard Thiersch, and her daughter of the heart, Terri Vickery. Ingrid was born April 12, 1930 to Edwin and Tyra Lundgren in Aberdeen, Washington. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1948 and attended Oregon State University. While raising her children she worked in the admissions office at PLU, and was an executive secretary for Cole and Weber Advertising. Ingrid had a knockout smile that would light up an entire room. Her cheerfulness was infectious. With Ingrid, it was all about looking on the bright side. She felt every day was going to be a good day, and if it wasn't, for sure tomorrow would be better. She lived that philosophy even during times of adversity in her life. One of her greatest joys was making music for others on her baby grand piano. As a young girl, she just started playing - by ear. That gift turned out to be a source of great joy for many people. Her children spent countless hours sitting next to her on the piano bench. She was in high demand at dinner parties where everyone gathered around the piano and called out their favorite requests. We all looked forward to her rendition of "Don't Bring Lulu" where she sang along in her funny "Scandihoovian" accent. In the years before her move to the Weatherly Inn, she loved playing for the residents on Fridays in their dining room. Ingrid loved creating beautiful gardens wherever she lived, and spending time just "puttering" in them was another of her great joys. She was a member of the Tacoma Garden Club, and in 2017 was recognized for her 50 years of service. Ingrid was blessed to be adored by two husbands. She and Tom Owen were married for 32 years. They lived together in Lakewood until Tom passed away in 2007. They loved to travel and appreciated trips to Europe and around the United States. Ingrid and Tom equally enjoyed skiing and time in the sun which led them to live part-time in Sun Valley and Arizona. In 2008 Ingrid married Brian Dammeier. They enjoyed traveling together, entertaining family and friends and sharing a glass of wine and a meal in their beautiful garden. They split their time between Arizona and Tacoma. They had just a short 5 years together before his passing. It's impossible to put into words our gratitude to the Weatherly Inn. Their staff filled Ingrid's final years with warmth, tenderness and humor, and allowed her to keep her dignity to the end. The family is also grateful for the ways Multicare Hospice served her and her children with tremendous compassion at the end of her life. Those who were fortunate to know her, whether for a brief encounter or a lifetime, would probably say "Ingrid brightened my day". In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Multicare Hospice: https://support.multicare.org