Irene J. Jonczyk Irene was born January 18, 1929 to Michael and Anna Kichinko in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School c/o 1946. On August 5th, 1950 she married James Jonczyk, they were married for 62 years before his passing in 2012. Irene passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of April 24th. She is survived by her two sons Jeffrey and Joel, niece Paula, 2 grandchildren Bradley and Kelley (Bridger) and 3 great granddaughters. Irene was one of a kind, she had a selfless heart and always put other needs before her own, while always making sure she said something wildly inappropriate. She will be greatly missed. Irene will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her late husband at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, WA. For a more detailed story of Irene's life and online condolences, please visit www.GaffneyCares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 29, 2020.