Irene J. Jonczyk
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene J. Jonczyk Irene was born January 18, 1929 to Michael and Anna Kichinko in Tacoma, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School c/o 1946. On August 5th, 1950 she married James Jonczyk, they were married for 62 years before his passing in 2012. Irene passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of April 24th. She is survived by her two sons Jeffrey and Joel, niece Paula, 2 grandchildren Bradley and Kelley (Bridger) and 3 great granddaughters. Irene was one of a kind, she had a selfless heart and always put other needs before her own, while always making sure she said something wildly inappropriate. She will be greatly missed. Irene will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her late husband at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, WA. For a more detailed story of Irene's life and online condolences, please visit www.GaffneyCares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved