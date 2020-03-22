|
Irene (Trippy) Kathryn O'Donnell Wentworth 08-15-1931 03-18-2020 Irene (Trippy) K. O'Donnell Wentworth, a resident of Gig Harbor for 44 years, was born on September 15, 1931 in New York City, NY and died in Gig Harbor, WA on March 18, 2020. She was raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, then in Seattle, WA where she graduated in 1949 from Lincoln High School. Irene met Jack Wentworth, her husband of 64 years, at Lincoln High School and they were married in 1951. They lived in Seattle, then Tacoma and had 4 children. Irene was a bookkeeper at Baker Brothers Men's Clothing in Lakewood for many years, and then worked in the Accounting Office for the Tacoma Public Schools at Central School, and retired in September 1996. From a very young age, she was very involved in several Service organizations, including Telesis and the General Federation of Women's Club. She enjoyed getting together with her friends from Fortnightly Club and the Dining Divas, and was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and loved time spent with family. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and daughter, Gail Wentworth Claus. Irene is survived by her children, John (Kathryn), Richard, and Kathryn Flynn, as well as 5 grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Simpson, Greg (Michelle President) Wentworth, Bryce Wentworth, Brittany Wentworth and Jacqueline Flynn, and 3 great-grandchildren, Connor Simpson, Alexandra President and Augustine Wentworth. Internment at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Gig Harbor will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice or The Lodge at Mallard's Landing Senior Living in Gig Harbor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020