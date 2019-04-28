Irene "ID" Provost Celebrating the life of I.D. "I.D." Provost died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on April 17th, 2019 in Tacoma, WA at the age of 89. I.D. is survived by her 3 children Carol Proud, Donald Proud and Judy Bowden; and her beloved 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. ID was born in Tacoma on November 4, 1929 to Retta Sybil King and Edmond Henry King. She attended UCLA as a Drama and Music major, playing multiple instruments and singing in choir. She married Jack Proud in 1949 in Tacoma and as their family grew she was a legal secretary for the city of Tacoma and was heavily active in Community Affairs and Service. Quick-witted and creative, I.D. was a passionate participant and patron of the arts, radio, and public television. I.D. was devoted to her church, family, friends and faith. She married Raymond Provost in 1970 in Tacoma and they traveled the world together for 43 years with the oceans of Rhode Island, South Carolina, Italy, California and Washington State keeping their hearts and homes. We will be celebrating her life April 29th at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma; visitation beginning at 10am, with the funeral to follow at 11am. All are welcome to attend.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019