Rev. Iris Elinor Weber Martin The Rev. Iris Elinor Weber Martin, b. November 23, 1922, Yakima, died January 5, 2020. She resided in Edgewood for 53 years. A graduate of UW in Botany she worked at Boeing during WWII. Her call to be a preacher led her to work in Lincoln Heights, Tacoma. She would be the only woman in her Seminary class of 1954. Iris would serve at Trinity Reformed Church in Kent, Fife Presbyterian, Church of the Indian Fellowship, and DuPont Presbyterian. She was a member of Olympia Presbytery. A Master Gardener she developed a show garden at her home in Edgewood which provided many winning entries at the Pierce County and Western Washington State Fairs. Iris was active in the Pierce County Iris and Orchid Societies. Carrying on her legacy are her three children; The Rev. Dr. Joyce Martin Emery (David) of McLean, VA; Paul W. Martin (Eileen) of Renton, WA; Noel S. Martin (Sherri) of Fernandina Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren and 8 greats. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mission Woods Presbyterian Church, 2003 Taylor St., Milton, WA 98354.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020