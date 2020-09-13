Irmgard Maki Irmgard Maki, age 90, passed away in Tacoma, Washington, on August 30, 2020. She spent the last eight years of her life at Villa Vecchio Adult Home, where she received loving and attentive care. Irmgard was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on June 27, 1930. She met Lawrence "Larry" Maki while he was stationed in Germany and they married on February 19, 1955 in Schwabisch Gmund. Over the years, Irmgard and Larry lived in Germany, Michigan, and many cities in western Washington. They raised three children together and were married for 52 years. Irmgard's family fondly remembers her sense of humor and caring, her tireless work ethic, and the beautiful home and garden she kept. She treated family and friends to generous meals and more German pastries than anyone could eat. She was playful and kind, entertaining her grandchildren for hours at a time with games of her own invention. She also loved animals and cared for her dogs, Megan, Lady, and Troubles, and her cat, Webster, like her own children. Irmgard is survived by her sons, Thomas Maki of Lakewood, and Robert Maki of Olympia; daughter, Nancy Maki of Poulsbo; four grandchildren, Megan, Kristen, Kyle, and Lucas; and one great grandchild, Shane. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frieda Hillenbrand; and husband, Larry Maki (July 6, 2007). Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org