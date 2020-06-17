Irvin Edward McGehee Irvin Edward McGehee passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 13th, at the age of 93. Irvin was born on February 9th, 1927 in Dade County Missouri. Irvin was proud to have served in the Army during World War II. He worked for St. Regis and then Weyerhaeuser as a grader operator until he retired. Irvin was preceded in death by his first wife Billie Jo (McCasland) McGehee and his second wife Carolyn (Paterson) McGehee, his parents James and Mary McGehee, brother Art McGehee and sisters Marie Oles, Opal DeMaris and Elise Hueneka, his grandson Nolan Branch and daughter in law Carol (Robins) McGehee. Irvin is survived by sons Bill McGehee, Jim (Cindy) McGehee, Bruce (Beth) Beatty, daughters Glenda (Jim) Branch, Sharon ( Al) Martell, Ruth (Scott) Perkins and Mary (JD) DeFord. Sister Dora Raines and brother Bud (Mary) McGehee. 20 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Irvin loved to be outdoors fishing and hunting. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. At Irvin's request there will be no services.



