Irvin Joseph Dressel Irvin Joseph Dressel died on April 18, 2020, in University Place, WA from natural causes. He was 82. Irvin was born on October 19, 1937, in Cornell, WI to parents Irvin and Pearl Dressel. He honorably served in the Marines, and then worked for various organizations, including Boeing in WA, where he and his family resided for the majority of his life. The government employed Irvin as a US postal worker and then as a shipfitter for the Department of Defense at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He retired in 1999. He loved many things: from fishing, camping, and traveling as a younger person to indulging daily in Starbucks coffee and Almond Roca candy as he aged. He also loved the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks, and his dogs, Maggy and Pepper. He loved his Catholic faith, attending 8 a.m. Sunday mass at St. Charles Borromeo until he could no longer do so physically. He was proud of his religious membership in the Knights of Columbus. He was also an ardent supporter of local Catholic education. But what he cherished the most was his family. Irvin Dressel is survived by his wife of 57 years, Celia; his children: Dennis, Jeanne (Jim Hanigan), Lynn (Keith Ross), and Dan; his grandchildren: Taylor Ross, Serena and Bella Dressel, Joshua and Jacob Hanigan. His siblings include Gary Dressel, Judy Grooms, Barbara Mogenson, and Dale Dressel. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Audrey Maurer. A private burial will take place at New Tacoma Cemetery. If desired, friends may make donations in Irvin's name to Bellarmine Prep and its student assistance program at 2300 South Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98405. The family expresses gratitude to Irvin's caregivers, especially Elizabeth Gillooly and, most recently, the Franciscan Health system.

