Helen Isabelle Burton Jones 1- 13-1924 -2-21-2019 Born in Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia, January 13, 1924 to Isabelle Baxter Burton and Walter Francis Lionel Burton Australian born American citizen. Resident of the Sate of Washington since 1945, Bridal Consultant for Bon Marche for many years. She was a member of Local 367 Retail Clerks, the ISFBGFH, and the International Society for British Genealogy and Family History and also was a volunteer worker for the March of Dimes. Her family included, Husband Captain Willard A. Jones, Retired (Deceased). Sister Barbara (Allan) Gainsbury and Wendy (Stanford) Edwards all of Australia; sister Judith Edwards Linder (Deceased), 8 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews. Helen and Willard were married February 20th 1944 in Woolahra, Sydney, NSW Australia. They were marred for almost 57 years, when Willard passed away on December 14th, 2000 in Tacoma, Washington, USA. Willard's Army career took them to many parts of the world including Germany and France, and many Army posts in the US. In between they were able to return to Australia several times to visit family. There will be no services at Helen's request. Cremation with interment in Sydney, Australia. The family wishes to thank Dorothy Hansen of Washington Probate Services and Bay Bridge Care Home for their loving care of Helen.

