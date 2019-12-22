|
J. Arthur Lystad J. Arthur Lystad passed away on Dec 1, 2019 in Olympia. Art was born on Aug 27, 1930 in Bonners Ferry ID to Ethel & Joseph Lystad. He married Bev Cotterell in 1952 and had 4 children; William, Michael, Betty, & Terry. Art worked as a TV repairman at companies in Bonners, Spokane, and retired from TVSC in Tacoma. He was an active member of his church. He served in the Seattle Temple & as Bishop of the Tacoma 14th Ward. Art is preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings, his wife Beverly & 2 children, Michael & Terry & a grandchild. He is survived by 4 siblings; children; William (Karen) & Betty, 7 grandkids & 17 Gr. Grandchildren. A service will be held at 1pm on Dec. 27 at his church: 2455 South 78th Tacoma WA. Burial will be in Bonners Ferry ID. Please see Mountain View funeral home for more information.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019