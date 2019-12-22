Home

J. Arthur Lystad

J. Arthur Lystad J. Arthur Lystad passed away on Dec 1, 2019 in Olympia. Art was born on Aug 27, 1930 in Bonners Ferry ID to Ethel & Joseph Lystad. He married Bev Cotterell in 1952 and had 4 children; William, Michael, Betty, & Terry. Art worked as a TV repairman at companies in Bonners, Spokane, and retired from TVSC in Tacoma. He was an active member of his church. He served in the Seattle Temple & as Bishop of the Tacoma 14th Ward. Art is preceded in death by his parents, 3 siblings, his wife Beverly & 2 children, Michael & Terry & a grandchild. He is survived by 4 siblings; children; William (Karen) & Betty, 7 grandkids & 17 Gr. Grandchildren. A service will be held at 1pm on Dec. 27 at his church: 2455 South 78th Tacoma WA. Burial will be in Bonners Ferry ID. Please see Mountain View funeral home for more information.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 22, 2019
