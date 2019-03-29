Jack David Kerth, Jr. Jack David Kerth, Jr. "JD" died peacefully on March 25, 2019 following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Jack was born on October 28, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington and was the second youngest of five siblings to the late Jack Sr. and Colleen Kerth. Jack graduated from Mount Tahoma High School in 1974 and later joined his father at the then Boise Cascade paper mill in Steilacoom where he worked for over 20 years before it closed in 2000. He went on to work as a laborer for an air and gas company in Tacoma and was then transferred to Henderson, Nevada where he lived for over 10 years before returning to Washington in 2016. Jack never missed an opportunity to gather or party with family and friends, and especially loved spending time with his two young granddaughters and beloved mother, Colleen, who died in December 2018. He joined local golf and bowling leagues with his friends, enjoyed watching any sport he could find on TV and couldn't resist singing karaoke when he saw a microphone. Jack will be forever remembered by his two daughters, Jennifer Martin (and husband Aaron) and Jacqueline McMasters (and husband Scott); brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Judy Kerth; sister and brother-in-law, Tamara and Don Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Chad and Patricia Kerth; brother, Mark Kerth; sister-in-law, Debbie McLellan; nephews, Scott Kerth, Jess Williams, and Ryan Williams; granddaughters, Grace and Penelope; and a number of nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, relatives and friends. Jack was a loving, generous, hardworking, and brave father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend who left this world too soon. A celebration of life service and reception will be held at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, WA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 5:00pm. Memorial donations in memory of Jack Kerth Jr. may be made to the Franciscan Foundation (hospice house that provided Jack and family loving care and support through this difficult time).



