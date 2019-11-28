|
Jack Donald Addy Jack Donald Addy, 86, of Tacoma, joined beloved wife Patricia and brothers William and Robert on November 17, 2019. Born in Park City, Utah on January 11, 1933, Jack served honorably in the Korean War and worked for Boeing. He is survived by daughter Jenny Fowler, sons Jim, Gary and John Addy, grandchildren Tamera, Ryan, Wendy Fowler; Julie Johnson, Sara, Roslyn Addy; Alex Haak, Anna Addy; and great grandchildren Justin, Colin Gibbs and Levi Mitchell. Funeral services will be held December 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Mt. View Cemetery, Tacoma. On-line obituary at: www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 28, 2019