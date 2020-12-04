1/1
Jack Gianola
1950 - 2020
Jack Gianola
March 18, 1950 - November 2, 2020
Wilkeson, Washington - Jack Eugene Gianola died peacefully in his home on November 2, 2020 at the age of 70. He had long suffered and endured the consequences of a debilitating heart-attack along with multiple health issues that required long-term care. Though life was a struggle for his last 8 years, he persisted in finding reason to live day by day. He will be remembered, and he will be missed.
He is survived by his loving mother, Peggy Lou Gianola, brother, Fred Joseph Gianola, sister, Marie Elaine Gianola, his wife of 32 years, Debora Lee Gianola, his four sons, Thomas Gianola, Joshua Joseph Gianola, Tristan Scott Gianola, and Jack Anthony Gianola.
Jack was a kind, mild-mannered man with skills. From being a journeyman electrician, to researching and writing about secret societies, to building porches, laying floors, designing remodels, to making the best Saturday morning pancakes on earth, this man had skills. He also had a heart that was strong enough to support his wife enduring years of study, hours of commuting, and the endless responsibilities required to raise 3 sons while in school—he was there for his family. From his famous "Daddy's Special" dinner to guitar-time with, "Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Boys", he managed to crack the jokes, pay the bills, and he was never too busy to help when the boys' mom had a research paper due. He did cry with relief when she landed her teaching job, but he never knew that it would be due to his support that they could weather the heart-wrenching years of his disability.
Jack was a homebody; he appreciated the beauty and privacy of his family's home that was nestled in the woods with all the array of birds that he loved watching while the mountain peaked out between the majestic cedar and alders that lined the hillside.
Professionally, he was competent and talented. From doing the wiring for the Harborview Trauma Center, the Muckleshoot Amphitheater, to working on Bill Gates office, he took pride in his profession, organized for the union, and after finishing a career as an Electrical Wireman he served our state by being a building inspector. Indeed, he was a man with skills, intellect, heart, and endurance. He was loved.
Jack's memorial will be after the weather breaks and, hopefully, Covid is under control.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 1, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
