Jack Lester Miller Jack spent the 88 years of his life enjoying the Pacific Northwest. Hunting deer near Winthrop and Paragin Lake. Elk hunting off of Chinook Pass at Hanging Tree Camp. Fishing for steelhead and Salmon on The Puyallup, Cowlitz and Toutle Rivers. Clam digging at the ocean and camping at Schaeffer and Lake Sylvia State parks. He loved the out of doors. He also thought the world of his family. Growing up during the depression. Everyone got a warm coat at Christmas. He always made sure there was room for an extra person. It could be for a meal or a place to stay. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years Dona: Daughter Janet (Don), Son Craig (Tricia) and honorary Son Coy (Patty). He also has lots of grandkids and great grandkids he loved to spoil especially at Christmas. Last but not least, Dad loved sports watching The Seahawks, Mariners and Huskies. He was a pretty good golfer and played baseball, basketball and football when he was younger. Later on discussing them with his pals "The Old Jocks" at the Clover Leaf Tavern. He was also a member of the TAC, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and NRA. He was proceeded in death by Daughter Diane and Grandson Lane. Join us to celebrate Jack's Life Oct 22nd, 2 PM at Mountain View Cemetary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019