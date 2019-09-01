|
Jackie Jewart Soden Born January 1, 1964 in Buren, Germany; passed away August 17, 2019 in Eatonville, WA at the age of 55. Beloved wife of 22 years to Terry L Soden. Greatly missed by son Jimmy Tucker, and stepchildren Clifford Tucker and wife Melody, Taylor Lacey and Trey Soden and wife Breanna. Adopted children Matt and Julie Hohensee. Forever missed by grandchildren, Briggs Hohensee, Reese Lacey, Oliver Soden, Addie Soden, Ellie Soden and Arthur Soden. Also survived by mother Nancy Jewart and a host of aunts, nieces and nephews. Jackie worked for the Franklin Pierce School District where she retired in 2007. She was also a volunteer and supporter of the AIDS foundation. Jackie was loved by so many for her kindness and willingness to help others in need. She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 th from 12-2pm at Christ Community Baptist Church 8016 176 th St. E Puyallup, WA 98375. Remembrances in Jackie's name can be made for the support of breast cancer care to the Multicare Good Samaritan Foundation, Come walk with me, PO Box 5296 SM:409-1 PHIL, Tacoma, WA 98415-0296.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019