Jackie Roberts Jackie Lykken Roberts was born Feb 12, 1934 and passed away on Jan. 27, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bud Roberts and son Keith Lykken. She is survived by her daughters Carrie Bonner (Bob), Jennie Christin and Norma Mueller. Also many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved so deeply. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. A memorial in her honor will be held on Sat. Feb. 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 101 East 38th Street in Tacoma Wa. At 2:00 P.M.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 14, 2019
