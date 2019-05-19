Michael Jacob Bucholz Michael Jacob Bucholz, 83, passed away May 7, 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. He was born August 21, 1935 in Tacoma, Washington to Edward "Buck" and Marie Bucholz. Michael grew up in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954. After graduating, he served active duty in the U.S. Air Force for four years, followed by reserve duty until 1962. He earned his BA in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound in 1962. Michael married Mary Jo Grinstead on April 30, 1960 in Everett, WA. They lived in Tacoma and Puyallup before making Gig Harbor their home in 1971. They had been married for 57 years when she passed away on December 16, 2017. During his career, Michael worked for State Distributing, Allstate Distribution, West Coast Grocery in Tacoma, and Keebler. As a true Seattle sports fan, he enjoyed following the Mariners, Seahawks, and the UW Huskies. He also enjoyed walking in Gig Harbor, fishing, and yardworkgrowing vegetables in his garden. Michael was a member of the Teamsters Union,and St. John Episcopal Church in Gig Harbor, WA. Michael is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Bucholz) and Bob Hoctor, and their sons, Travis and Ryan. Memorial donations are suggested to the " ". Please donate to Donna's walk via the website: act.alz.org/goto/hoctorfamily or donations to the " n." mailed to c/o Donna Hoctor, 12114 E 38th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Please share your memories of Michael at HennesseyValley.com.

