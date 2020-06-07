Jacqueline "Jackie" Pasquan
Jacqueline "Jackie" Pasquan 1/3/1932-5/28/2020 Jackie Pasquan peacefully passed away May 28th at her home on Spencer Lake, surrounded by her husband and family. She joined her son John and her Lord and Savior. She was 88 years old. Born and raised in Seattle, she met her husband Marv at Seattle University, where they were both cheerleaders. They were married for 66 1/2 years and raised three sons, Steve (Wendy) John and Jim (Kristina). She had nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. Bellarmine Prep was close to Jackie's heart. She spent many years there as a volunteer and she founded the "Bell Boutique," a successful fund raiser for the school. Jackie was also a founding partner of Morning Sun Sportswear. The past 30 years, Jackie lived in Shelton, on the water, where she enjoyed watching her family have fun. She also loved to travel and visited over 40 countries. She enjoyed their loving dog Clancy always by her side Jackie was loved and will be missed by all. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name, to either Saints Pantry Food Bank or Community Lifeline: C/O Marv Pasquan PO Box 2497 Shelton, WA 98584.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.
