James A. Ingram James A. Ingram of Lakewood WA and former resident of Aberdeen WA died peacefully on July 22, 2019 at the age of 90. Born on January 6, 1929 in Aberdeen WA he attended Weatherwax High School Class of 1947. He received a degree in Economics from University of Washington in 1951 and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity where over the years continued many friendships. Jim served in the US Navy from 1951-1955 as an Officer and Fighter Jet Pilot based in Alameda California. He served two 8-months tours. First tour on the USS Yorktown deployed to Korea. Second tour on the USS Essex also deployed to Korea. Jim was 1 or 7 pilots flying the Grumman F9-Panther, Fighter Jet, Straight Wing. This jet was the US Navy's first successful aircraft carrier fighter jet. Jim married Marjorie Cronkhite of Seattle on December 27, 1952. After the Navy they lived in Aberdeen WA where Jim was co-owner and operated E.C. Miller Cedar Lumber Company in Cosmopolis WA until the mill was sold in 1984. He was president and operated Diamond Hardwood Mill in Aberdeen WA. In 1984 Jim and Marge moved to Lakewood WA where Jim operated Pax Port Mills in Tacoma WA until he retired. They enjoyed many years and friendships through the Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood, WA. Jim's love for flying continued after the Navy as a private pilot and owner of several airplanes. He also loved snow skiing, tennis, football particularly the U of W Huskies and the Seattle Seahawks. Jim spent every summer, beginning in childhood on Hood Canal where he loved the water and the beach and had a lifetime of enjoyment with his family and friends. Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years Marjorie and daughters Jane Ingram Hager of Kirkland WA and Susan Ingram Slivka of Anchorage AK. Grandchildren Todd Hager, Kelsey Hager, David Slivka, Mark Slivka. He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert Ingram Jr. of Palm Desert CA and Ernie Ingram of Aberdeen WA Jim lived a full life. He was friendly, sensitive and generous and dearly loved by his family and friends. We will remember his laughter and his great enthusiasm for life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood WA on September 15, 2019 at 2:00pm. Contributions in memory of James A. Ingram can be made to the or .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019