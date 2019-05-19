James A. Robblee James A. Robblee was called home to be with his Lord, after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Maxine and is survived by their only son Kim Robblee (Karen). Two grandsons, Kyle and Kelly (Julie) and 5 great grandchildren. Jim was born in Tacoma, WA on Sept 3, 1928 to Phillip T. Robblee and Edith Miethke Robblee Pettinger. He grew up in Tacoma and worked as the parts manager for Steven Motors in Tacoma and retired from Larson Motors of Puyallup in 1994. He married Maxine on April 29, 1960 and adopted her son Kim to be his own. Jim enjoyed going to carshows with Kim in their 1955 Chrysler convertible. His greatest joy was his grandsons and great grandchildren. He was also active with Celebration Seniority in Puyallup and an avid walker at the SouthHill Mall, where he made many friends. Jim was an active member & volunteer of Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years and most recently Our Savior Lutheran Church. He was loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be held on May 24th at 2:00 PM. in the Aspen chapel at Mt. View Funeral Home in Lakewood, WA. Their will be a reception following. Donations can be made to the any cancer foundation or a .



