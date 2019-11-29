Home

James A. Wilsie After a long battle with cancer, Jim passed away peacefully on the morning of November 24th, 2019. Jim was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend to many. Jim was born and raised in Tacoma, WA. A graduate of Lincoln HS, class of 1970. Jim married his childhood sweetheart Kristine, and they had two children. Jim worked as a carpenter for 40 years and loved to help others with various construction projects. Jim loved watching his three granddaughters grow into beautiful young women and loved spending time barbecuing, camping and golfing. Jim leaves behind a wife (Kris), son (Mike, Laurie), daughter(Jennifer), granddaughters (Mattie, Emma & Grace), brother (David), and sister (Patty, Bob). There will be an Open House in memory of Jim at their home, 6219 S Junett St. in Tacoma on Dec. 14th. between noon and 4pm. Please come and share some memories with us and celebrate Jim. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to further cancer research.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 29, 2019
