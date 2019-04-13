Home

Dr. James Alan Furstoss Dr. James Alan Furstoss peacefully left us on April 10th, 2019 after fighting an undeniably hard battle with Cancer. Born on September 21, 1940, in Peoria Illinois, James lived an extraordinary life; attending Notre Dame for both undergraduate and graduate school, and St. Louis Medical School for medicine. He then honorably served in the Marines at a Field Hospital in Vietnam earning himself a National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star, and a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After being discharged, he practiced medicine in Lakewood and Puyallup for over 30 years. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband to his wife Mira, brother to sister Judy, father to children, Jamie and Kevin and step-daughter, Cory, and 3 grandchildren. He was kind, loving, funny, caring, generous, compassionate and humble (to name a few attributes). His service will be held at the St John's Mission in Mukilteo, WA on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Carry on Jim, see you on the other side.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 13, 2019
