|
|
James Anthony Bostwick James Anthony Bostwick, age 84, passed away at his home in Puyallup WA. surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. A Memorial Service will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Hill Funeral Home located at 217 E Pioneer Way Puyallup WA 98372. There will be a Celebration of his life following the Service from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Puyallup Eagles located at 202 5th St NW, Puyallup WA 98371. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery located at 18600 SE 240th St, Kent WA 98042. Please see his full obituary and to share memories and condolences at www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 28, 2019