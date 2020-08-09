1/1
James Anthony Zaren
James Anthony Zaren May 29, 1935-August 1, 2020 James Zaren peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born to Tony and Mary Zaren in Little Falls, MN on May 29, 1935. He spent 35 years working for Boise Cascade paper mill in Steilacoom, WA making newsprint paper. Papermaking was a job that not only allowed his family a good life; it was something that he enjoyed. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dolores. They have four children, Lori Ervin (Joe), Doug Zaren (Jan), Brenda Howard (Royal), and Linda Darmiento (Val); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA with a graveside service following at 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 5212 S 70th St, Tacoma, WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 9, 2020.
