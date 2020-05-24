James Arthur Davis
James Arthur Davis 04/24/1951-05/07/2020 Whether you knew him by Jim, Jimmy, Dad, or Papa you knew you were truly blessed to have him in your life. He was a servant leader who put God first, and others ahead of himself. Jim was a masterful and accomplished tradesman, engineer, and gifted artist. Jim loved all six of his siblings, he was a loving husband and fellow adventurer to his wife, he was an amazing father, and he adored all 8 of his grandchildren giving them the love and attention only someone with his heart could. Jim, Dad, Papa you will truly be missed! Please visit www.firlane.com to leave online condolences.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
