James Arthur Davis 04/24/1951-05/07/2020 Whether you knew him by Jim, Jimmy, Dad, or Papa you knew you were truly blessed to have him in your life. He was a servant leader who put God first, and others ahead of himself. Jim was a masterful and accomplished tradesman, engineer, and gifted artist. Jim loved all six of his siblings, he was a loving husband and fellow adventurer to his wife, he was an amazing father, and he adored all 8 of his grandchildren giving them the love and attention only someone with his heart could. Jim, Dad, Papa you will truly be missed! Please visit www.firlane.com to leave online condolences.