Dr. James Arthur Laurent Dr. James Arthur Laurent, age 94, died February 19, 2020, defeated by Lewy body dementia. The disease progressively affected his motor control and reasoning, although his memory stayed strong until the end. He so enjoyed Life he wanted to live to 100, and while his mind could've made it, his body could not. James was born March 26, 1925, in Everett, WA, the only child of Arthur Roger and Gladys (Simmons) Laurent. They soon moved to Olympia, WA, where his parents divorced when James was eight. His mother then married Robert Malcolm Kirkpatrick, who was a loving and supportive stepfather. James attended school in Olympia and enjoyed being a paper boy. Even in his 90s he still remembered the names of those on his route and addresses of friends. After graduating from Olympia High School in 1943, in the middle of World War II, James joined the US Marine Corps and served as a staff sergeant, stationed on the island of Peleliu in the South Pacific. When his tour ended in 1946, his mother and stepfather had moved to Eugene, OR. He joined them there, attending and graduating from the University of Oregon. During this time, he met the girl who lived across the street, Edith Loraine Smith. In 1950 she became his wife, best friend and the love of his life. But, a few months after marrying, James was called back to active duty during the Korean War, missing the birth of their first son. The couple eventually had four children, whom they adored. James held various jobs, from digging ditches to teaching on a graduate level, but public education became his forte. So, in 1959, he moved the family to Tacoma, a block north of the UPS campus, where James had been offered work with the school system. In the mid-60s, he returned to the University of Oregon on sabbatical and earned his Ph.D. in Psychology. He then became Director of Research and Evaluation for Tacoma Public Schools and served in that role until his retirement in 1989. He earned the respect of co-workers, who became lifelong friends and gathered annually at a holiday office party in his home until a few years ago. Proud to have been a Marine, James believed in staying physically fit. The family joined the Mountaineers to go hiking and camping, James rode his bike to work almost daily, and for many years he participated in the annual Sound to Narrows 12k run, winning first place in his age group for five consecutive years in his late 80s. At the age of 90 he was still doing daily push-ups and could still fit into his Marine uniform. James and Edith were a fixture in their neighborhood as they took long daily walks, always holding hands. They enjoyed the UPS campus, where they would sit, cuddle and people watch. They also loved nature and traveling to the mountains or ocean. They were devoted to each other and their family and friends, and generously helped those in need. While Edith was very outgoing and loved talking to people, James was more a quiet thinker. He enjoyed reading and the house was filled with hundreds of books. He was known for having an extensive knowledge of obscure words, which he attributed to reading the dictionary while in the Marines. In his later years, macular degeneration and Lewy body dementia robbed James of his ability to read and walk, his favorite activities. But he remained positive and retained his knowledge of vocabulary, trivia and history. In 2017, James was diagnosed with the dementia at the same time Edith suffered a massive stroke. Always together, they were assigned as roommates in assisted care at Tacoma Lutheran Home. However, Edith soon went into a coma and died a month later. James loved Edith more than anything, and even in the end, after 67 years of marriage, he still called her his little bride. James continued there in hospice care for two years, much longer than expected. He became well-liked by residents and staff for his gentle ways, knowledge and dry sense of humor. He also enjoyed the physical therapy sessions and set a record of 60 minutes on the exercise bike at age 93. A supporter of live theatre, James still attended performances at Tacoma Little Theatre, where he and Edith had been front row subscribers for over 60 years, and Tacoma Musical Playhouse, where they were charter members. After Edith's death, friends started taking James to Emmanuel Lutheran church, where the pastor's sermons helped him think about his faith. James is preceded in death by Edith and their son John. He is survived by his beloved children William, Robert and Terri Laurent Springer, and grandchildren Rachael and Nathan Anderson. The family delayed the obituary, not wanting James' death to be lost amidst Covid-19. Once the pandemic passes and people are comfortable gathering, there will be a joint service for both James and Edith. They were inseparable in life and now they are together forever, still walking hand-in-hand, in the good Lord's care.



