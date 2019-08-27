|
James B. Hubard Jr. James B. Hubbard, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, August 19th, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Tacoma, WA on March 30th, 1932. He was baptized into the Christian faith as a child and was confirmed in that same faith as an adult. He was raised in Lakewood, WA. He went to Park Lodge Grade School and graduated from Clover Park High School. He served his country during the Korean War. He was an automotive technician for most of his life, working at J. C. Penny's Auto Center for 17 years and Bridgestone-Firestone for 12 years until he retired. He loved to fish and to go on motorcycle trips with his life-long friend, Terry. He was a member of Parkland Lutheran Church, member and historian of the American Legion. He also was a member of the barber shop chorus, "Tacoma Totemaires" and his own quartet "The Sweetest Kids in Town". He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet, daughter Paula Peters (Mark), grandchildren Sheree Padilla (Orlando), Shawna Washburn (Anthony), and Joshua Hubbard (Amanda), 1 great-grandchild Khasaria Padilla whom he called "Squirt," his nephew Tom Sulfaro (Vicky) and their children Lonnie and Kristy. He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth, his parents, James Hubbard and Marguerite Froelich, his sister Jacquelin Sulfaro and her husband Anthony. Service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Garden Chapel, on Tuesday, August 27th at 2:00 P.M. Viewing will be available on Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Early Learning Center Fund at Parkland Lutheran Church and School in celebration of 125 years of God's blessings.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 27, 2019