|
|
James Berglund On August 28th 2019 at 2:00 am The Lord opened his arms to welcome an angel. James Edwin Berglund, Born January 30, 1940 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Violet Myrtle Berglund and Edwin Nells Berglund. In 1945 the family traveled from Minnesota to Federal Way Washington. James graduated from Federal Way High School in 1958. James was a masterful Carpenter who was artistically talented at his craft. He built two of the homes his family lived in, a home in South Prairie and then in Buckley where he retired in 1998. James loved woodwork, he also loved golf and fishing, but most of all he loved his family. James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Berglund, their children, Vicky Davenport and husband Willie, Kathy Tucker and husband Mike, Lisa Quam, Brett Berglund and his wife Carrie, grandchildren, Chris Giskin, Kelsie DeBona and husband Andrew, Kristen Davenport, Jessica Quam, Tyler Quam and Madison Berglund, great grandchildren Caleb and Gage. Please join us for a Celebration of Life to be held in Jim's honor on September 28th 2019, at the Buckley Hall located at 127 North River, Buckley Wa. from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 5, 2019