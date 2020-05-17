James Bernard Jensen
James Bernard Jensen Jim passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at his home on "The Hill." He was seventy-five. Son of Lars and Vera Jensen, Tacoma born and raised, Jim was one of seven siblings. Diane and Rob left for Heaven before him, leaving Teres, Chic, Margaret and M'Lis grieving his passing. His very real presence will be truly missed by his sons Jens and Jesse, daughters Krista and Jaime, their wonderful partners, seven grandchildren and a plethora of Key Peninsula dwellers. For most of Jim's adult life, he lived on his beloved property with Delores, raising children, growing crops and sustaining life off-the-grid. Artistic expression was nurtured by their lifestyle. Jim's chainsaw wood sculptures adorn many landscapes. In his later years, Jim became famous for his daily tour of the Key Pen at 25 mph. In his own words, "I'm still in the game." Jim was an original thinker, a philosopher and a free spirit. What a character he was! A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.
