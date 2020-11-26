James C Berry
October 30, 2020
University Place, Washington - Jim was born in Yakima, WA to Byron and Lucile Berry and lived in the Bremerton/Olympia/University Place area most of his life. He graduated from Bremerton High School in 1950 where he met Darlene Lund, the love of his life for over 70 years. Survivors include their daughters Lynette (Kevin) Griffin and Gayle (Jeff) Rembaugh; daughter-in-law, Sheila Berry; four grandchildren, Troy Snope, Jason (Eriko) Berry, Jenni (DJ) Holmes, and Jessica (Dakota) Feldbush; six great grandchildren, his sister Helen Stevenson of Escondido, CA, his sister-in-law, Joann Graham, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Berry, and their son, Jeff Berry. View full obituary: https://www.tacomamausoleum.com/memorials/james-berry/4436157/obituary.php