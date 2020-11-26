1/1
James C. Berry
James C Berry
October 30, 2020
University Place, Washington - Jim was born in Yakima, WA to Byron and Lucile Berry and lived in the Bremerton/Olympia/University Place area most of his life. He graduated from Bremerton High School in 1950 where he met Darlene Lund, the love of his life for over 70 years. Survivors include their daughters Lynette (Kevin) Griffin and Gayle (Jeff) Rembaugh; daughter-in-law, Sheila Berry; four grandchildren, Troy Snope, Jason (Eriko) Berry, Jenni (DJ) Holmes, and Jessica (Dakota) Feldbush; six great grandchildren, his sister Helen Stevenson of Escondido, CA, his sister-in-law, Joann Graham, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Berry, and their son, Jeff Berry. View full obituary: https://www.tacomamausoleum.com/memorials/james-berry/4436157/obituary.php


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TACOMA MAUSOLEUM & MORTUARY
5302 S JUNETT ST
TACOMA, WA 98409
(253) 474-9574
