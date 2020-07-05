1/
James C. Mackey Jr.
James C. Mackey, Jr. James C. Mackey Jr. passed away on June 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. He was born June 29, 1946 to James C. and Virginia (Hendricks) Mackey in Lexington, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gregory Mackey. He worked for Certain-Teed/Pabco before retirement. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Doris C. (White) Mackey; son, Anthony Williams (Leanna), and grandchildren, Paris and AJ Williams, all of Tacoma; sisters, Lena Hansley of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Frances Moore of Lexington, Virginia, and Lind Frye of Staunton, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Patsy White (Robert Grimes) of Tacoma, and Vicky White of Seattle; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. There will be no service. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 5, 2020.
