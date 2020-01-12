|
|
James C Richburg James C Richburg, 81, passed way January 6th, 2020. Jim was born January 23rd, 1938 in Yakima, Washington to Lee and LaVonne Richburg. He grew up in Ephrata, Washington and later moved to Wenatchee and Tacoma. He went to high school in Wenatchee and graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1956. He was active in sports, playing football, basketball and baseball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. In 1964 he joined the Tacoma Police Department. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1970 and served in Patrol, Training, Juvenile and Traffic Divisions where he rode motorcycle for a number of years. He retired on medical in 1988 after exposure in a meth lab. He married his beautiful wife Cindee in 1975. She brought with her, her girls Lonee and Jeri Lin who joined his two children Patti and Eric from a former marriage. He was a member of the Retired Tacoma Police Officers Association. He also volunteered for the Police Department working at the North Precinct. He also assisted the Police with new hires physical agility testing. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years Cindee, his sister MaryJo Manning, his children Patricia Roque (Rickie), Eric and significant other Heather, Lonee Peschon (Philip), Jeri Lin Hohbein (Sam). Also 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, several cousins and many great friends. Services will be held Friday, January 17th, 11 am at Life Center Church Tacoma, 1717 S Union Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405. Remembrances may be shared at WWW.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020