James Carroll Smith In loving memory of James Carroll Smith, born November 12, 1948 in Asheville, North Carolina. Jim passed on February 20, 2019 due to a prolonged illness with his loving wife Pat by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife's parents. He is survived by his wife Pat and daughter Cyndi; brothers Bill Bagwell (Joy) and Bob Bagwell (Glenna); his mother's beloved last living sister, Ramona Belz (Larry), and in-laws Evy (John), Steve (Ann), and all of his beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family across the country and in France. Jim moved to Washington in 1968 where he met the love of his life at the Four Seasons Hardware Store. They married in 1969 and had their precious daughter, Cyndi. Jim was a diligent worker, starting his 30-year career at the West Tacoma Mill (aka Boise Cascade, Rainy River, and Abitibi), in Steilacoomstaying on through the mill closure, helping coworkers find new careers through the WA State Peer Outreach Program. Jim started at the bottom and worked his way to the top as Safety Director. He completed college and began a new career at Bates Collegeretiring as Facilities Managementonce again working his way up the ladder. He spent his entire working life helping others through the union, from shop steward to vice president at the mill, then going on to be president of his union at Bates. Jim was a good story teller and enjoyed working on hot rods, fishing, camping, boating, and vacationing with family. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel in University Place, WA, with graveside service following.

