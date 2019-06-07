James D. Watson James D. Watson, M.D. passed away on May 22nd at the age of 77. He was born on Staten Island, New York, to James and Mary Watson. Dr. Watson was a highly respected Ophthalmologist for 40 years. He trained at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and served in the Army for 10 years having attained the rank of Major. He received his Bachelors Degree at Linfield College and his medical degree at the University of Oregon medical school. He is survived by his wife Jennell Watson of 30 years, his children James Watson Jr, Amy Vaughn, stepsons Chad and Cody Fuller, and six grandchildren. No words can express the amount of love he had for his family, friends and patients. His joy of being active outdoors was a vital part of his life. We hold in our hearts our love for him and beautiful memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Gig Harbor Wings of Hope/Helping Hands Fund Multi-Care Regional Cancer Center 4545 Pt. Fosdick Dr. NW, Ste 215 Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Memorial gathering will take place June 8th, at 11:00 at Northview Terrace Club House, Gig Harbor.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary