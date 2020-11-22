James Daly

May 12, 1968 - November 10, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - James Daly died on November 10th, 2020. He is survived by an adoring wife, 5 children, and 4 beautiful grandchildren.

With nothing but darkness in his past he worked his fingers to the bone to create a brighter future; one that would ensure no such darkness would reach his loved ones. Through thick and thin he pushed on through endless years of trade work, private contracting, and on to owning his own small company. He never let a day pass without building onto his family's future.

James loved ice cream, cereal and baseball. But more than anything he loved his family. He was a doting husband who spoiled his wife to no end and loved his kids beyond measure. He celebrated each of his children's accomplishments with unabashed pride. He was always there with advice and a helping hand when they needed him. James was a man who loved his grandkids with all his heart and looked forward to spending time with and spoiling them. He enjoyed the little things in life, a night playing games with family, a quiet night at home or a weekend away. As long as he was with people he loved, he was happy. He also showed each one of his kids how you can turn darkness into victory and he showed us all how to truly love.

He was a warrior poet. He will be remembered and loved forever.





