|
|
James Dempsey James Francis Dempsey was born on Aug. 23, 1938 and passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. A lifelong resident of Lakewood, WA. Jim loved sports (especially Gonzaga basketball), animals, and his family. A funeral mass will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 2 pm at Bellarmine Prep, St. Aloysius Chapel, 2300 S. Washington, Tacoma. All are welcome. To access a longer obituary or to leave condolences, please log on to: https://www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries/
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019