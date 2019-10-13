Home

James Duncan March 25, 1952 - July 29, 2019. James I. Duncan died in a tragic accident at his home near Palmersville, TN, on 7/29/19. Born 3/25/52 in Fort Wayne, IN, Jim lived most of his life in the Chicago Suburbs where he worked as a machine builder. Recently retired, he was preparing to move to rural TN. He is survived by his mother, Marian, his brother, Steve (Lynda), and his nephews, Ian and Brant. Family and friends will gather to remember his life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019
