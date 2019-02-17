James E. Robinson Jim, 86, died on Thursday, January 31st. He was born in Star Valley, Wyoming, 11-25-32 and moved to Tacoma with his family when he was 14. Except for his military service, he remained in this area. Jim graduated from Fife High School and the University of Puget Sound with a teaching degree. He taught marine biology and life science for Clover Park School District. He retired in 1992. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Vera Robinson, brothers Doug, Scott and Curtis. He leaves behind his wife Janice, of 50 years, sons Brad (Karen), Thayne (Lee), daughters Kelli Barabba, Holly Beyers (Ricci), grandchildren Karly Guinn, Jeisha Parker and Jack Robinson. We will remember Jim for his deep love and com-mitment to his family, his passion for all things in nature, his love of carving, his carving class and his kind and thoughtful humor. We will celebrate his life, Saturday Feb 23rd. at 11:00am, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel Presby-terian Church, 901 No. J St, Tacoma, Wash.

