James E. Van Wie Born in Omaha Nebraska on November 13, 1929 and passed away in Lakewood Washington on June 29, 2019. Jim was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his family and was a friend to many. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and retiree of McNeil Island Corrections Center and Tacoma Tofu. A memorial will be held to honor his life and share memories of his legacy at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mountain View Funeral Home, Celebration of Life Center (Oak Room) in Lakewood, Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019