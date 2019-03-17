James Edgar Morehart James went to be with his Heavenly Father on March 11th, 2019. He was born Oct. 14, 1931 in Lompoc, CA. He very much enjoyed playing jokes on those around him and loved making people laugh and smile. James was compassionate, loving, friendly, a wonderful teacher to us all. He was the most amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family moved to the PNW to Hoquiam in 1943 then moved over to Kapowsin in 1946. James graduated from Kapowsin High School in 1950. While in high school, he participated in football, tennis, track and basketball. James married his high school sweetheart, Sonya Maritvold, on November 24th, 1951. He joined the Navy in 1951 and served on Harbor Tugs in Bremerton and San Diego until 1954. He started working for Puget Sound Power and Light reading meters, store room, system operator and substation inspector. He worked there until 1991, serving them for 37 years. After retirement he became a member of the PNW Track & Field Officials Association. He was an official for high school track, cross country and Special Olympics supporting kids. James was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed organizing class reunions for Kapowsin High School. He also served on many local community committees and advisory boards as well as one where he helped name Graham-Kapowsin High School. His biggest joy was having friends and family over during hot summers to swim in the pool. James is survived by his wife, Sonya of 67 years. Son Mike (Missy), Son Pat (Linda), Daughter Susan Smith (Harold), Son Kevin (Luanne), 10 grandkids, 2 step grandkids and 7 great grandkids. Dad, we love you. You will be greatly missed. Service will be held on Monday, March 25th at 1pm at Fir Lane Memorial Park.

