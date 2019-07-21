James Feist James Henry Feist 64, Tacoma WA. was welcomed into Heaven on July 9, 2019. Jim was born May 25th, 1955 to Lucy and Martin Feist. He was the third of five children. He is survived by his sister Julya, and brothers Thomas, Victor, and Leslie. Jim met the love of his life Lisa, and married on January 16, 1982. They built a life together around their four children, Christopher (Kerstin), Brandon (Jennifer), Jordan (Amber), Trisha (Stevan). His greatest source of pride was the success and closeness of his children, their spouses and his ten grandchildren. He would often proclaim " I have the most beautiful grandchildren" Jim was a member of the Sheet Metal Union for 39 years. He took great pride in his work and dedicated over 37 years to the same company, Architectural Sheet Metal, Inc. (ASM) The pinnacle of his career was mentoring and working along side his son Jordan, who continues his legacy at ASM. His larger-than-life smile and jokester attitude were the center of many BBQ's, poker nights, annual camping trips, and fishing excursions. He loved to read and was a life long learner. Jim will be remembered for his ability to hold a conversation with anyone, about anything. He lived and loved well. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 11:00 am Marine View Presbyterian Church 8469 E. Side Drive NE Tacoma, Wa. 98422 Reception to follow.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019