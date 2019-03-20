|
James G. Murphy 1938-2019 James G. Murphy passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by wife Rose Murphy; children Shawn Painter (Mike), Mike Murphy (Mary), Jason Murphy (Sonia); step children Mike Ditter (Candace), Janet Leverett (Neil), Pat Ditter (Leticia); and his beloved grandchildren and extended family. Jim was born May 7th 1938 in Tacoma to Dr Gerald and Freida Murphy. He graduated from Stadium High School and attended UPS and Santa Barbara. He then went on to work for over 40 years in the automotive industry. Jim loved fishing, boating, golfing, and sports, but most of all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marilyn and MaryAnne. A memorial will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tacoma March 22 at 11. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 20, 2019